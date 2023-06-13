Eight more PTI activists granted bail

MARDAN: An Anti-Terrorism Court here on Monday granted bail to eight morePakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists.

Hundreds of PTI party workers were booked as per the first information report no 833 lodged in connection with the May 9 violent incidents and riots in Mardan district.Eight PTI activists were produced in the ATC Mardan as they had applied for the bail.

The defense counsel was Riaz Khan Paindakhel along with other lawyers.The ATC judge granted bail to eight PTI workers. They were identified as Jehanzeb, Mukamil Khan, Ashfaq Ahmad, Khan Zeb, Wisal, Mirza Ali Khan, Adam Khan and Gohar Hussain.

The court ordered the accused to furnish the bail bond with two sureties. It may be noted that the ATC judge had granted bail to 115 PTI workers last Saturday and rejected the plea made by four party activists.