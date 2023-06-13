Training on sesame production arranged

PESHAWAR: A training programme on sesame production technology was organised under the auspices of National Oilseed Enhancement Programme.
The training was held at Union Council Mangah under the supervision of Mardan District Agriculture Extension Department. Mardan Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman participated in the training programme for farmers as chief guest.
District Director of Agriculture Dr Muhammad informed the participants about the activities of the Department of Agriculture for the development of agriculture and the measures taken for the welfare of farmers.
The deputy commissioner said the Agriculture Department was taking steps for the welfare of the farmers in Mardan district. He urged the farmers to benefit from the various subsidies.
LAKKI MARWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Assistant on Sports and Youth Affairs Mutiullah Khan Marwat on Monday urged...
RAWALPINDI: General Secretary of RECA Adil Nawaz Bhatti has said that without reducing the interest rate, the dream of...
LANDIKOTAL: Caretaker Provincial Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Taj Muhammad Afridi on Monday administered the...
RAWALPINDI: The funeral prayers of Pakistan Army soldiers, who embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly with...
KHAR: The parents of children studying in the Cadet College Mohmand on Monday asked to reverse the decision of hiking...
DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Two persons were killed when a loaded truck turned turtle and fell on them near the Gloti village on...