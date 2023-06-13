Training on sesame production arranged

PESHAWAR: A training programme on sesame production technology was organised under the auspices of National Oilseed Enhancement Programme.

The training was held at Union Council Mangah under the supervision of Mardan District Agriculture Extension Department. Mardan Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rahman participated in the training programme for farmers as chief guest.

District Director of Agriculture Dr Muhammad informed the participants about the activities of the Department of Agriculture for the development of agriculture and the measures taken for the welfare of farmers.

The deputy commissioner said the Agriculture Department was taking steps for the welfare of the farmers in Mardan district. He urged the farmers to benefit from the various subsidies.