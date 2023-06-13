Bullet shatters dream of Chitrali family

PESHAWAR: Qamaruddin had come from Chitral to the provincial capital with a dream that his elder son Farhan and other children would get a better education.

But his dream was shattered on Sunday when Farhan, 11, was caught in the crossfire between the police and robbers when he was going to the local mosque in Garhi Qamardin along with his father for the Zuhr prayers.

Farhan was hit by a bullet in the head. He was taken to hospital by the locals but he succumbed to injuries after a few hours. The poor family was living in a rented small house in the neighbourhood of another Chitrali family. The body was taken to the hometown for burial.

The parents have been in shock since the incident. They not only buried their eldest son but also the dreams they had. “I moved to Peshawar in the hope of a better future for Farhan and other children. I didn’t know this would end all of a sudden,” said Qamar, who deals in medicine at a small level.

Other relatives and elders from Chitral as well as Garhi Qamardin demanded an impartial inquiry to know as to who had fired the shot at the young boy.

Elders from Chitral, including Khwaja Abdul Fattah and Khwaja Fayyaz Gul, said the entire Chitrali community and the villagers of Garhi Qamardin were in a state of shock over the death of Farhan. They demanded the government and police to provide justice and support to the poor family.

They believed that the police should have handled the issue in the crowded area more professionally as they were already chasing the robbers from Chamkani.

“The government and police should do their best to provide justice to the parents. Besides, the KP government must announce a compensation package for the poor family like they announce in other tragic incidents,” asked Shah Faisal, chairman of the neighbourhood council Garhi Qamardin.

Police officials said the cops were chasing the robbers from the limits of Chamkani Police Station when they entered the street from Ring Road. Another police party also arrived from Kohat Road.

The robbers opened fire on police after leaving the car in the crowded place and the police retaliated. During the crossfire, Farhan was shot dead. There are reports that police with the help of locals and traders present there arrested one of the accused and recovered a pistol from him.

The police conducted raids to arrest other members of the gang, which was said to be operating in the provincial capital for a long. Though the gang this time was being chased from Chamkani, the area where the incident happened has witnessed an increase in street crimes in recent weeks.

The crime rate dropped when police took measures after a delegation met Superintendent of Police, Saddar, Malik Habib some days back. However, a few incidents are still happening.

Locals said that last week a local, identified as son of Ibrahim, was wounded when robbers opened fire on him near the government school in Garhi Qamardin. Snatching is a common practice in this area, especially on Ring Road near the school and on service road.