DPO advises strict security steps to meet challenges

WANA: The District Police Officer (DPO), Upper South Waziristan, Niaz Muhammad, on Monday directed the cops to adopt strict security measures to meet the present-day challenges in a befitting manner.

Visiting the Police Lines and various police offices at the Deputy Commissioner Compound at Tank, he called for enhanced security protocols, including increased surveillance, regular training programmes for the police personnel, and the installation of modern security equipment.

He said that he wanted to create a peaceful and secure environment for the police officers and ensure the safety of the people by bolstering security measures.The official also reviewed the existing police records and gave instructions for the reconstruction of offices and the implementation of strict security measures.

The visit was part of the ongoing efforts to strengthen the capacity of police and undertake a comprehensive assessment of the existing infrastructure and security arrangements.Upon reviewing the police records, the DPO emphasised the importance of maintaining accurate and up-to-date information.

He stressed the need for organized record-keeping system to streamline investigations and improve overall police operations. To this end, he directed the concerned authorities to establish a centralized database and implement modern record management techniques.