Important Kaghan road reopens after long closure

MANSEHRA: The police department on Monday allowed travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and neighbouring Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road after clearing glaciers and landslides at various places in Kaghan Valley.

“We have allowed traffic between KP and GB only from 9 am to 5 pm and removed glaciers and landslides from the Basal area to Babusar Top,” Zahoor Babar Afridi, the district police officer, was quoted as saying by the police department in a press release.

The tourists, who had thronged to the Kaghan Valley during the last couple of days, left for Gilgit-Baltistan after the National Highway Authority removed hurdles at various places in the upper parts of the valley to ensure a trouble-free journey for motorists and transporters.

The public transport on both sides initiated their operations after that important artery, which was blocked by all sorts of traffic in November last year following heavy snowfall in Kaghan Valley, was cleared.

According to the police department’s press release, motorists and transporters would not be allowed to cross over the Babusar Top and Jalkhad areas at night to ensure the safety of passengers.

“The tourists might be cautious and vigilant during the travel between KP and GB as the weather could turn inclement anytime in recent weeks and could trigger blockade of that artery,” it added.

The KP police have established a control room as well to facilitate and help tourists in case of any mishap.“The visitors can approach the police for any help through the helpline No 1422 or 0997920110,” said the communication.

Meanwhile, the district administration removed boulders and landslides at MNJ road in the Batta Kundi area of Kaghan Valley during recent rains.

Hassan Deen, the chairman of the hoteliers association in Kaghan Valley, told reporters the traffic between GB and KP was restored after the administration gave a green signal.“The traffic which was blocked at Batta Kundi after a landslide the other day is cleared to traffic,” he added.