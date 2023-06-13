Khyber LG reps warn of protest for funds

JAMRUD: The Local Government (LG) representatives in Khyber district have announced to start a protest drive against non-provision of funds.

The elected LG representatives of Jamrud, Bara and Landikotal subdivisions held a joint meeting at the Jamrud Press Club on Monday. Shahid Khan Afridi, Mian Jan Afridi, Haji Abdul Manan, Malik Siraj Khan Afridi announced to start a protest drive against non-provision of funds.

They demanded the government to give them funds for development projects, offices of neighbourhood and village councils. They also sought provision of necessary equipment and shifting of the local government and other related offices from Peshawar to Khyber.

The speakers said that development funds should be provided to local government representatives in the budget and promises made at the time of Fata merger should also be met.

“We have been neglected in the federal budget. It has been more than a year since we were elected, but still the previous and present governments have not provided funds, which is regrettable. We will start a protest drive if our demands are not met,” said a speaker.