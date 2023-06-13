Programme launched to make Pindi hepatitis-free

Rawalpindi: Caretaker Pro­v­incial Minister for Health Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir has said that a model vaccination centre was being set up with the help of the World Health Organisation to eliminate hepatitis in the Rawalpindi district.

He was addressing the launching of the Local Hepatitis Elimination & Prevention (LHEAP) programme, developed in collaboration with the US-based task force for Global Health, at the Rawalpindi Arts Council on Monday. Dr Jamal said that four Union Councils (UCs) of Rawalpindi city, which had been declared high-risk UCs for hepatitis, would be screened under the LHEAP project. He informed that the programme had been started in union councils 10, 11, 14 and 15 of the city comprising about 100,000 population.

The minister said that hepatitis was spreading rapidly and around 15 million people, or one in 13, were carriers of hepatitis B or C virus in Pakistan. Under the programme, he said that free-of-charge diagnosis, vaccination and treatment would be provided to the patients.