Little Art organises youth film festival

LAHORE:The Little Art organised the 2nd Zero mm Youth Film Festival South Asia over the weekend in Lahore at Aangun – Centre for Learning and Culture.

The 2nd Zero mm presented 18 selected films from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. The films were on a range of themes and presented related to youth and South Asia. The festival received nearly 650 submissions and was selected to showcase some of the finest films.

Zero mm is an international film festival presenting films on a range of themes related to youth and South Asia. It aims to act as a launchpad for emerging filmmakers in South Asia by providing an audience to create dialogue through cinema. It envisions nurturing an international community of youth filmmakers, activating an audience for South Asian identity and inspiring a new generation of filmmakers.

This year, the festival event was supported by Pak-US Alumni Network since the Festival Director Shoaib Iqbal is a US Alumni and a member of the network in Pakistan. The network facilitates like-minded people working together to create innovative and new projects for the benefit of Pakistani people.

The festival was inaugurated by Karl Rogers, Public Diplomacy Officer, US Consulate Lahore as the chief guest. He stated;“It is my pleasure to attend this wonderful event. The Festival gave a platform to emerging filmmakers to showcase, and the audience to ask questions on the stories presented, as well as about the film and art form. We are glad that PUAN can organise such events that promote dialogue and collaborations.”

Shoaib Iqbal, Director of The Little Art, said; “We created Zero mm as a platform 4 years ago, that can present shared stories through films made by emerging filmmakers. The festival supports the films that are less seen, and promotes empathy and tolerance through dialogue across the South Asian countries.” The festival aims to nurture an international community of youth filmmakers, activate the audience and inspire the new generation. The Little Art is a non–profit organisation working for promoting arts education and providing creative learning opportunities to children and young people in Pakistan.