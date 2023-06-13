IG attends cop’s funeral

LAHORE:Inspector General Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar attended the funeral prayer of Dolphin Official Hafiz Nouman Shaheed at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Monday.
Dr Usman Anwar laid a wreath on the casket of the martyred official. He also met with the family of the martyr and assured them of all possible support. He said that the sacrifice of Hafiz Nouman would not go in vain and the killers would be arrested soon and punished severely. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Additional IG Operations Punjab Shehzada Sultan, DIG Investigation Kamran Adil, DIG Operations Imran Kishwar, DIG Establishment Dr Inam Waheed, DIG Security Amin Bukhari, SSP Operations, SPs, senior police officers and personnel were also present on this occasion.
Meanwhile, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar took notice of the incident of firing by unknown persons on the mobile van of Ratta Amaral police station in Rawalpindi, Hazara Colony and asked for a report from RPO Rawalpindi.
