LWMC issues SOPs for desilting of tertiary drains

LAHORE:Lahore Waste Management Company, as per the instructions of LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din, has issued SOPs for desilting of tertiary drains before monsoon.

Objective behind conducting this desilting work is to ensure free flow of storm and wastewater, to make sure optimum utilisation of water carrying capacity of tertiary open drains, and to facilitate quick disposal of stagnant rainwater, a press statement issued by the company on Monday said.

The desilting of tertiary open drains will be carried out simultaneously at identified union councils i.e. Walled city, Gawalmandi areas, Shahdara, Bhama Pind, Amin Park, Shafiqabad, city periphery areas etc. of specified towns and will be repeated again according to the schedule and need.

Sanitary workers will do cleanliness of gully grating present along main roads during routine work of manual sweeping. In order to ensure the timely clearance of drains operation teams have been mobilised and the process has been started.

According to the SOPs issued by LWMC, cleaning of 528 drains across the city is in full swing. Operation teams are in charge of cleaning 252 drains in Nishtar Town, 84 in Allama Iqbal Town and seven in Gulberg Town, whereas 80 drains in Ravi Town, 52 in Wahga Town, 48 in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and five in Shalimar Town are being desilted. It said 621 workers are working as per plan for cleaning 528 drains of 398 km length. LWMC’s operational vehicles are disposing disposal material. LWMC CEO stated in this regard, teams have been formed to keep the choking points completely clear during the rainy season. Attendance of drain cleaning workers is being specially monitored in each shift. He added that LWMC is using all the resources for best sanitation arrangements. Public awareness campaign will also be launched to sensitize the citizens regarding proper disposal of waste and measures to avoid choking of water.