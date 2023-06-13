Overseas Pakistanis a valuable asset, says governor

LAHORE:Former parliamentarians Mian Marghub Ahmed, Zahid Akram, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Overseas Muslim League worker Nasir Khan and senior workers called on Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman here at Governor’s House on Monday. The current political situation was discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that overseas Pakistanis are our valuable asset who are playing an important role in the development of the country's economy by sending remittances. He said that stability, economic development and provision of basic facilities to the people are the priorities of PMLN. The governor said that the federal government has presented a very good and people-friendly budget despite the difficult economic situation. He said that the significant increase in the salaries of government employees is in the budget is commendable. He further said that the government has set the country's economy in the right direction, adding that country's economy will further improve in the coming days. He said that the journey of public service will continue.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor in a message on the International Day against Child Labour said that children are the future of any nation. They need to be stopped from working in kilns, workshops, hotels and forced begging.

He said that getting education is the basic right of every child. In the previous tenures of PMLN, the number of out-of-school children had decreased significantly. He said that the then Chief Minister of Punjab, Shehbaz Sharif, took special steps to stop the children of kiln workers from working at kilns and educating them. Governor Punjab said that there is a need for collective efforts to create awareness about child labor among the people and to end child labor in the society.

Meanwhile, Punjab Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Dr Jamal Nasir has informed that formulation of a comprehensive policy for ad hoc appointments in the health department has been initiated adding that a high-level committee has been constituted for this purpose, which has started it’s working.

The minister further told that up-gradation of tehsil headquarter hospitals has also been planned to provide quality treatment facilities in rural areas besides allocating huge amounts of funds in the forthcoming budget for improvement of laboratories in the government hospitals across the province. A meeting was held under the chairmanship of Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir, which was also attended by Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, Additional Secretary and other officers concerned.