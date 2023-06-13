Steps taken to meet doctors’ shortage: minister

LAHORE:The Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education has taken a revolutionary step to meet the shortage of doctors in DHQs and THQs on priority, said Health Minister Dr Javed Akram in a meeting in the Department of Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

The minister expressed regret and condemned a shooting incident at Mayo Hospital on Sunday night. He reviewed the measures for Post Graduate Medical Diploma Programme during the meeting. The officers concerned briefed the minister. He said the initiation of Post Graduate Medical Diploma Programme in Punjab will help to meet the shortage of doctors in DHQs and THQs on a priority basis. It will be started in all medical universities of the Punjab. A total of 100 seats will be reserved for MCPS and 100 seats for Post Graduate Medical Diploma. An integrated dashboard will be designed for post graduate medical diploma program in Punjab. Doctor shall have to take NOC from Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education for admission in Post Graduate Medical Diploma Programme. Academic Calendar of Post Graduate Medical Diploma Program will be issued in the month of December every year.

Young Doctors Association representatives thanked the caretaker Provincial Health Minister Dr Javed Akram for his personal efforts for the Hospital Security Bill.

Secretary Health Punjab Ali Jan Khan, Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Principal Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Dr Nadeem Hafeez Butt, MS Services Hospital Dr Ehtishamul Haque, Additional Secretary Medical Education Dr Hafiz Muhammad Wasim, Vice Chancellor University of Health Sciences Prof. Dr. Ahsan Waheed Rathore, Principal Nishtar Medical College Prof Dr Rashid Qamar Rao, Assistant Professor from Jinnah Hospital Dr. Shabbir Chaudhry, on behalf of YDA Dr Atif, Dr. Asghar, Dr. Ahmed Yar and others attended the meeting.