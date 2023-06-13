City hit with severe heat wave

LAHORE:The city witnessed severe heat wave with humid conditions here on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was present over northern parts of the country.

They predicted that mainly very hot and humid weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, Dust/thunderstorm-rain (with isolated hailstorm) was likely in Kashmir, Islamabad, upper Punjab, Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, East/lower Balochistan and central/lower Sindh while Dust storm/dust raising winds were likely in central districts of the country in afternoon. Rainfall was only recorded at Dir, Mirkhani, Drosh and Chitral. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Sibbi, Turbat and Dadu where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore it was 40.2°C and minimum was 26.6°C.

Meanwhile, Met officials said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “BIPARJOY” lies near Latitude 18.7°N & Longitude 67.8°E at a distance of about 690 km south of Karachi.