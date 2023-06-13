 
June 13, 2023
Lahore

PMS exams continue

By Our Correspondent
June 13, 2023

LAHORE:The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) was successfully conducting the Provincial Management Services (PMS) examinations under its supervision. In a statement issued here Monday, a spokesperson mentioned that uninterrupted electricity supply has been ensured at the examination centres for the PMS exams. Additionally, generator facilities are available; the spokesperson stated and mentioned that waiting areas have also been arranged for candidates' accompanying persons, equipped with tents, fans, and cold water.