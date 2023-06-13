PMLQ to bring new faces in polls: Sarwar

LAHORE:Chief organiser of Pakistan Muslim League-Q Ch Sarwar said that he wanted to take politics out of only thousand families and bring it to twenty four crore people of Pakistan.

Addressing a presser at Muslim League House along with Nazims, Councilors and three hundred political workers from Shahdara, said that Pakistan Muslim League (PMLQ) will introduce new faces from middle class and youth in coming elections. Former sovernor in a satirical comment said that PML has requested allotting ‘tractor’ as party symbol in order to contest general elections and the party has enough ‘diesel’ for cultivation. He acknowledged that politicians tend to forget their workers once they comes into power, but he assured that he has stood with the people during difficult times and has not separated from them even after achieving success.

Explaining about his statement regarding the Istehkam-e-Pakistan party other day and the London plan, he said that many leaders including Altaf Hussain live in London, anyone can be consulted.