CM’s Complaint Cell chief shown the door

LAHORE:Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid an unexpected visit to the Chief Minister's Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit here on Monday.

During his visit, he thoroughly inspected various sections of the Complaint Cell and Special Monitoring Unit, carefully reviewing their performance. He found some officers and staff absent from their offices with the air conditioners left running unnecessarily.

Expressing strong displeasure at the staff's absence, the Caretaker CM took immediate action and ordered the removal of the head of the Complaint Cell from his position. He emphasised that operating air conditioners in the absence of officers and staff amounted to a wasteful utilisation of resources.

The Caretaker CM also engaged in telephonic conversations with the complainants present in the complaint cell, attentively listening to their issues. He assured the complainants that their concerns would be resolved promptly. Emphasising the significance of addressing citizens' problems within a specified time frame, he stressed the need to keep the complainants informed about the progress made on each received complaint. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Secretary to CM and the Secretary (Coordination) to CM were also present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister presided over a meeting at his office to discuss the recommendations for the successful implementation of the "Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge" programme.

The primary objective of this plan is to establish a comprehensive cleanliness system at the ward level within the union councils. According to the proposed plan, dedicated sanitation workers will be assigned to improve the cleanliness standards at the village level.

They will utilise rickshaws, tractors, and tractor trolleys to effectively remove solid waste from the villages and dispose of it outside their premises. Additionally, a chowkidari system will be introduced, ensuring the presence of a vigilant chowkidar in each ward of the union council.

During the meeting, the chief minister emphasised the importance of implementing a sustainable cleanliness system in villages, drawing inspiration from successful models in urban areas. He stressed the need to prioritise measures that guarantee the provision of clean water and other essential facilities to the rural population.

Provincial Minister Information Amir Mir, SMBR, secretary finance and secretary local government attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab has expressed dissatisfaction with the non-functioning water filtration plants in Multan and Faisalabad. He directed the Commissioners of Multan and Faisalabad to ensure the prompt functionality of the water filtration plants and instructed them to make them operational with the cooperation of the philanthropists. The CM has also mandated that a comprehensive report be submitted to his office once the filtration plants are operational.