Bridge the gap

In FY2022, our remittances declined from $31.31 billion to $29.87 billion, mainly because of the increase in the difference between the interbank and open-market rate. I fail to understand what stops the government from offering more incentives to those working abroad and sending money back to Pakistan, similar to what they offer to our exporters.
This will bridge the ever-widening gap between interbank and open-market exchange rate and ensure that the bulk of remittances are sent through proper banking channels. There is no rocket science involved here. Unfortunately, the current system benefits those looking to send their ill-gotten money out of the country. Many of these individuals belonging to the elite class are well-connected with those running the affairs of state. As a result, the official channels end up devaluing the hard-earned remittances of workers in order to facilitate ‘black money’.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
