Every rupee counts

The government must have spent a substantial amount of money on the printing of the budget documents being carried around by the staff for the MNAs before the recent budget session. Unless I am mistaken, every parliamentarian has a smartphone with them which could have been used to read the document if the soft copy would have been provided.
The finance minister could have used a laptop to read the document and save money on paper printing. So much for all the government’s talk of a digital world with a paperless environment.
Dr Irfan Zafar
Islamabad
