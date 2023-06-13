Improve access

Self-medication refers to the taking of medicines without consulting a doctor. This dangerous trend is on the rise due to the increasing inaccessibility of quality healthcare services.

Self-medication can lead to addiction, misuse, overdoses and even death. The government has to provide access to healthcare for all, especially the most marginalized communities, in order to tackle this issue.

Shukurullah Azeem

Awaran

A mess on the roads

Karachi is fraught with numerous problems but the traffic issue is, arguably, the most inconvenient. People drive as though there are no rules, the roads are tiny relative to the number of vehicles, traffic jams are unavoidable and never ending, everyone is always in a rush, leading to deadly accidents, and yet it is impossible to get anywhere on time.

The city needs better roads and for the traffic police to take a firm stance against rule-breakers.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi