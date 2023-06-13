Improve access

Self-medication refers to the taking of medicines without consulting a doctor. This dangerous trend is on the rise due to the increasing inaccessibility of quality healthcare services.
Self-medication can lead to addiction, misuse, overdoses and even death. The government has to provide access to healthcare for all, especially the most marginalized communities, in order to tackle this issue.
Shukurullah Azeem
Awaran
A mess on the roads
Karachi is fraught with numerous problems but the traffic issue is, arguably, the most inconvenient. People drive as though there are no rules, the roads are tiny relative to the number of vehicles, traffic jams are unavoidable and never ending, everyone is always in a rush, leading to deadly accidents, and yet it is impossible to get anywhere on time.
The city needs better roads and for the traffic police to take a firm stance against rule-breakers.
Abdul Malik Rauf
Karachi
In FY2022, our remittances declined from $31.31 billion to $29.87 billion, mainly because of the increase in the...
As concerns about climate change intensify and the need for clean and renewable energy becomes increasingly apparent,...
The government must have spent a substantial amount of money on the printing of the budget documents being carried...
The traffic situation in Quetta is abysmal. Some roads are totally ignored by the traffic police and have become...
One of the major problems in our political system is the pursuit of absolutism or unrestrained power by the major...
The new budget has increased the tax burden while nothing has been done to bring more people into the tax net. Hence,...