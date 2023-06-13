Traffic report

The traffic situation in Quetta is abysmal. Some roads are totally ignored by the traffic police and have become notorious for deadly accidents. Drivers blame the authorities for poor traffic management while the authorities blame the government for low budget allocation for development and infrastructure. Stuck in the middle are the people, losing their lives.

While building better roads and infrastructure is important, it does not make up for the lack of enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. The city authorities need to look into this issue and ensure that traffic police are present on all major thoroughfares.

Sajjad KB

Quetta