Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023

One of the major problems in our political system is the pursuit of absolutism or unrestrained power by the major political parties. These parties seek to crush the opposition and all other avenues of dissent, instead of promoting political tolerance and democratic culture.

This has damaged the country’s socio-economic and political outlook. Until and unless politicians learn to tolerate dissent, Pakistan will not achieve stability.

Muhammad Bashir

Malakand