Lost childhoods

When the children of the well-heeled sit inside air-conditioned classrooms to learn the lesson of the day, a section of underprivileged children work tirelessly under the scorching sun to earn meagre cash at the end of the day to support their families. At least 3.3 million children in Pakistan are trapped in the vicious cycle called child labour. Around 69.4 per cent of them work in agriculture. In many cases, children are forced to perform domestic work in elite homes that treat them as personal slaves. This is not an exaggeration since we have had multiple cases where young domestic workers were beaten to death by their employers. On World Day Against Child Labour – which falls on June 12 every year – one is forced to as what exactly is wrong in our society that makes it difficult for authorities to clamp down on such glaring abuse of a child. Factors like poverty and lack of government support force people to send their children to work. In a country that has proudly accepted the principles of a free-market economy, parents from low-income households have to make a difficult choice every day: should they spend the scarce financial resources on feeding their children or sending them to school? Since there are no incentives from the government when it comes to education and since the rise of private schools has made most public-sector schools redundant, parents decide on how to make the most of the 8-10 hours per day. In a household where family members sleep on an empty stomach, should a child come back home with daily wages (money that can help them buy food) or with a bag full of home assignments? Most parents go with the former, for poverty and education rarely go together.

There is also the question of child trafficking and abduction by the very well-formed network that runs street begging in the country. Lack of child protection agencies/services, no awareness regarding adoption or kafaalat programmes, and no sympathy for the poor have aggravated the problem. These children continue to face the card played by fate, with no place to go to document the abuses they face almost daily. Social welfare programmes like BISP should increase payment amounts for families so that they do not have to send their children to work. There should be extreme action against begging cartels to prevent children from falling prey to such exploitative groups.

Another aspect that remains unnoticed when it comes to child labour is the plight of stateless children. Refugees who came to Pakistan several decades ago are still unable to get the birth of their children registered. Without IDs, these children get deprived of an opportunity to get an education and do something productive. Their chance of growth gets paralyzed, and they remain stuck in the cycle of poverty, working menial jobs to get food on the table. The Pakistan government is well aware of the issues the 3.3 million children face in the country, but they hardly make it to the list of the government’s priorities. Can anything move a state comfortable with its apathy and ignorance?