CITY PULSE

Corporeal to Ethereal
The Koel Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring the three-decade journey of Abdul Jabbar Gull in paintings and drawings. Titled ‘Corporeal to Ethereal’, the show will run at the gallery until June 14. Contact 021-35831292 for more information.
Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai?
The VM Art Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Zahabia Khozema. Titled ‘Kya Yeh Taraqqi Hai? Tumharey Liye Ya Humarey Liye?’, the show will run at the gallery until July 4. Contact 0345-7787663 for more information.
The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases on Monday established its 25th Chest Pain Unit at the District...
The bodies of two men were found in different parts of the city on Monday. One of the bodies was found near Haji...
An anti-terrorism court has dismissed an application of three suspects seeking post-arrest bail in a terror financing...
Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor...
Police on Monday arrested the security incharge of the gynaecological ward of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre...
The Counter Terrorism Department on Monday claimed to have arrested three terrorists belonging to a banned outfit’s...