NICVD opens chest pain unit in Thatta

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) on Monday established its 25th Chest Pain Unit (CPU) at the District Headquarters Hospital in Makli, Thatta.

The inauguration ceremony was led by NICVD Executive Director Prof Nadeem Qamar. He commended the government's efforts in establishing state-of-the-art health facilities that served the needs of the masses.

"With the establishment of the NICVD CPU in Thatta, we are now better equipped to serve the people of the city and its surrounding areas," Prof Qamar stated. He emphasised that the NICVD was the flagship programme of the Sindh government, aiming to extend top-of-the-line healthcare facilities to the entire province.

Thatta's CPU is the 25th such unit of the NICVD and in the upcoming month, another CPU would be established in Kashmore, he explained, adding that all the CPUs were closely connected with the main NICVD and its satellite units, enabling timely interventions to save human lives.

He highlighted the NICVD's dedication to patient care, stating that once a patient visited any of their CPUs, they became the institute's responsibility. If a patient required further interventions such as angiography or angioplasty, they were promptly transferred to the main NICVD for immediate treatment, he said.

Dr Sohail Khan, chief operating officer of the NICVD, stated that in collaboration with the Sindh government, the NICVD was providing quality healthcare facilities to the nation free of charge.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by the administration of the District Headquarters Hospital.