Two bodies with bullet wounds found

The bodies of two men were found in different parts of the city on Monday. One of the bodies was found near Haji Zakaria Goth located within the jurisdiction of the Site Superhighway Industrial Area police station.

Upon receiving the information, police and rescue teams rushed to the crime scene and immediately transferred the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH) where the deceased was identified as 22-year-old Altaf, son of Atta Muhammad. Preliminary investigations suggested that unknown assailants shot and killed him at an undisclosed location before abandoning his body.

Separately, a body with torture marks was discovered at a vacant plot near Altaf Nagar in Orangi Town. The body was transported to the ASH.

The deceased was identified as 35-year-old Naseem, son of Abdul Majeed. Police said he had been subjected to torture before he was fatally shot in the head. Investigations are under way to arrest the perpetrators.