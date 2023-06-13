ATC dismisses bail plea of three arrested in terror financing case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) has dismissed an application of three suspects seeking post-arrest bail in a terror financing and money laundering case.

Abdul Rasheed, his brother Rafiq Juma and Muhammad Aqib had been booked and arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) over their alleged involvement in illegal transactions, luring people into gambling and transfer of collected amount to an Indian national through the illegal channel of hawala/hundi.

The ATC-XVI judge, who heard the bail applications in the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi, pronounced his verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

He observed that the case was at a pre-investigation level and the investigation officer had written many letters to the authorities concerned for collection of evidence and constitution of a joint investigation team to probe the matter. He added that if any JIT was constituted, it would have a 30-day time under the Section 19 of the Anti-Terrorism Act for completion of the investigation. He, therefore, dismissed the bail plea.

According to the prosecution, the accused were running as many as 15 companies, including Tawakal Trading Company, HU Trading Company and AJ Collection Company for alleged illegal activities.

It said the aggregated credits of Rs13.31 million and debts of Rs12.28 million were observed in a bank account of one of their absconding accomplices, Javed, alias Arshi, during the period of just two-and-a-half months.

The state prosecutor said that during the interrogation, the accused disclosed that they would lure people into gambling and the amount collected was transferred to an Indian national through hawala/hundi.

However, defence lawyer Abid Zaman contended that no incriminating material had been collected to connect his clients with the alleged offences. He said the sections included in the FIR were not attracted against them, nor was any material available on record to back up these allegations.

He said the investigation officer had written letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue and commercial banks but could not get any response.

The only material the investigation officer had was statements of the accused recorded before the police, which was inadmissible under the Article 38 and 39 of Qanoon-e-Shahdat Order 1984. The court was therefore pleaded to grant post-arrest bail to the accused.

An FIR was lodged under the sections 11-F (membership, support and meetings relating to a proscribed organisation), 11-I (use of money or other property for purpose of terrorism), 11-J (funding arrangements which lead to money being made available for terrorism), 11-K (money laundering) and 11-N (punishment under sections 11-H and 11-K) and 7 (punishment

for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act by the Counter-Terrorism Department.