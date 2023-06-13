Tessori, Australian high commissioner discuss investment prospects in Sindh

Australian High Commissioner in Pakistan Neil Hawkins called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House on Monday.
The meeting took into consideration affairs related to bilateral cooperation between Australia and Pakistan in different fields, and increased opportunities for investment and trade between the two countries.
Tessori told the Australian diplomat that the relations between Pakistan and Australia had been strengthening with the passage of time. He added that there were several economic sectors in Sindh that provided lucrative investment opportunities to prospective foreign investors.
He said the presence of a highly educated, skilled and experienced workforce at a young age was ideal for prospective foreign investors coming to Sindh. He assured on behalf of the government that utmost assistance would be provided to the Australian investors who came to Sindh for investment.
The Australian high commissioner also rang the ‘Bell of Hope’ installed outside the main gate of Sindh Governor House. The governor told the Australian diplomat that the bell was used by citizens facing any serious emergency during nighttime in order to get urgent assistance from the relevant government agencies, including the police.
The Australian high commissioner appreciated that the governor had taken a novel step to reach out to the aggrieved people for immediate resolution of their issues.
