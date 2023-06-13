Security incharge held over newborn girl’s abduction

Police on Monday arrested the security incharge of the gynaecological ward of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre over the recent abduction of a newborn girl from the hospital.

Rizwana was arrested by the investigation wing of the Saddar police station after she and others, including a gynaecological ward staff member named Nasreen, were nominated in the FIR registered on the complaint of the girl’s father Ismail.

The baby had been taken away shortly after her mother gave birth to her in the early hours of Saturday. Police said the security incharge was arrested after the father raised suspicions against her and others. However, the girl is yet to be recovered.