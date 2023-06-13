CTD arrests three ‘terrorists of sleeper cell’

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Monday claimed to have arrested three terrorists belonging to a banned outfit’s sleeper Cell. A CTD official said the police arrested the suspects with the assistance of an intelligence agency.

He said they recovered a huge cache of foreign-made weapons and hand grenades, adding that the arrested men had conducted recce of consulates and sensitive installations in Karachi on the instructions of their organisation.

He also said the CTD arrested them while they were on their way to target a sensitive installation, adding that they prevented the potential attack.

The suspects have been identified as Syed Kumail Haider Abidi (alias Ibrahim), Syed Hadi Raza Zaidi (alias Zaheer) and Syed Zahoor Abbas Zaidi (alias Ghaffar).

The recovered weapons included six 9mm foreign-made pistols and three hand grenades. The official claimed that the suspects were associated with an internationally banned outfit’s hostile intelligence agency. He said cases against them have been registered, while raids are under way to arrest their accomplices.