Nasir mulling over forming regional building control authority

Sindh Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has been mulling over the proposal of forming a governing body for the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). Shah said this during a high-level meeting of the SBCA that he presided over on Monday.

The minister discussed the possibilities of forming a regional building control authority. He said that the building control authority should address the problems of the people coming to their office within 15 working days, and this should be made part of the policy of the SBCA.

He also said that if any SBCA officer is found not taking any action on a complaint for more than 15 days, they should be sacked. He ordered that a complaint of negligence or unnecessary harassment filed against any officer should result in their suspension and departmental action against them.

Shah said that wherever the action takes place, there should be a complete record, and that the officials of the institution should be obliged to give quick relief to the people.

He said that providing facilities and relief to the people is the vision of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He also said that transparency is essential in the SBCA to deliver to the people.

The meeting deliberated over the proposal to form a governing body of the SBCA, and concluded that there is a lot of room for improvement in the organisation.

The minister said that by improving the performance of the SBCA, it would be turned into a people-friendly institution, so it is necessary to form a governing body to solve the problems of the people as well as for the sake of ensuring transparency.

During the meeting, a proposal was made to form a regional building control authority, under which a mechanism should be devised to check the work of the SBCA.

Shah said that all the proposals would be sent to the chief minister, and the final decision would be made after the CM’s approval. The LG minister said that measures should be taken regarding the existing damaged buildings in Karachi, and a one-window operation of the SBCA should be ensured for the convenience of the people.

Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, Director General SBCA Yasir Shar, Additional Director General SBCA Engr Benish Shabbir and other officers were also present on the occasion.