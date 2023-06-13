PTI women wing leader arrested at Karachi airport

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf women wing leader Shabnam Jahangir was arrested on Monday at the Karachi airport where she had gone to board a flight to Dubai.
Officials said the PTI leader had a business visa of the United Arab Emirates and she was arrested from an immigration counter as her name was found in the stop list of the FIA.
According to officials, she was wanted by law enforcement agencies for her alleged involvement in the May 9 riots and arson in Karachi. Further investigations are under way.
