PTI’s UC chairmen to turn up for mayoral poll, vote freely: Ghani

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Sindh government will ensure that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) three imprisoned union committee chairmen are brought to the Karachi mayoral election, but it cannot assume responsibility that the PTI’s City Council members will also vote for the Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

“But perhaps Hafiz Naeemur Rehman wants that we should assume this responsibility as well,” Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister Saeed Ghani, who is also the PPP Karachi president, made these remarks while speaking at a press conference in the committee room of the provincial assembly on Monday.

Ghani was flanked by the PPP’s mayoral candidates Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad, and the party’s nominees for the posts of chairman in 13 towns of Karachi.

The labour minister said the JI had won elections in Karachi only under two conditions in the past: when the Muttahida Qaumi Movement boycotted the polls or during the dictatorial regimes in the country.

Ghani said that all the concerned quarters in the country had condemned the violent incidents of May 9 and demanded action against the elements involved in vandalism. In contrast, the JI, their central chief and the chief of their Karachi chapter have spoken in favour of those same elements, he added.

He said the JI city chief considered the May 9 incidents to be a conspiracy to prevent him from becoming the next mayor. “It now seems that Yasmin Rashid, Mahmoodul Rasheed, Ali Muhammad Khan, Shehryar Khan Afridi and other PTI leaders were arrested under the same conspiracy to stop Hafiz Naeem from becoming mayor.”

Ghani told journalists that before May 9, the newly elected UC chairmen of the PTI had announced that they would not vote in favour of the JI’s mayoral candidate, and this decision could be verified from the internal sources of the PTI. He recalled that soon after the results of the January 15 local government elections in Karachi were announced, PTI leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi announced unconditional support for the JI. However, several people from the PTI had reacted against this decision, he pointed out.

He said that an audio message attributed to the PTI’s LG representatives had recently been circulating on social media, in which they had announced their decision to not vote for the JI’s mayoral candidate.

“Keeping in view this entire situation, it is my advice that a team from the NICVD should remain on standby at the venue of the mayoral election on the polling day.”

The labour minister said that it was beyond comprehension what happened to the JI’s popularity beyond Karachi’s toll plaza. Even the PTI won a few seats from Hyderabad, but the JI won the elections only during undemocratic regimes, he said.

He also said that since the JI Karachi chief had even visited the Lahore residence of the anti-state Imran Khan to get his support, the PPP had a similar right to contact the elected representatives of the people to get their votes in the mayoral poll.

Ghani said that after sensing his likely defeat in the mayoral election, Rehman had been attempting to promote politics of hatred, ethnicity and bias in the city. He said that even the JI’s own newly elected LG representatives who do not favour such negative politics would not vote for Rehman.

He also said the JI city chief had falsely assumed that he would secure votes from the PTI’s UC chairmen in Karachi after getting an assurance to this effect from PTI chief Khan.

Ghani pointed out that the JI leader should not expect to get votes from the PTI’s UC chairmen when not even the wife and servants of Khan listen to the former prime minister.

He urged the JI city chief to honour the PPP’s mandate because the party had won the most number of seats in Karachi. He maintained that the PPP had generally won the LG elections in such areas of the city where it had won the polls in the past.

Speaking on the occasion, Wahab said that politics of hatred and division had never served the people of Karachi. He said that the city was considered a mini Pakistan, and that Karachiites had rejected the politics of hatred. He said he and the PPP’s deputy mayoral candidate both were born in Karachi.

He also said he had been serving as the chief minister’s law adviser for the past four years, and had remained the city administrator for 15 months.

Despite having this influential status, he did not have the means to use billboards in the city for his own publicity, he added. In contrast, he pointed out, the JI Karachi chief had spent hundreds of thousands of rupees on his outdoor publicity in every part of the city.