Saadi wins gold in Montreal Open

LAHORE: Pakistan’s premier karateka Saadi Abbas won gold medal in the Montreal Open International Karate Championship held in Montreal.

Canada-based Saadi was off to a great start in the -75 kilogramme weight category competitions when he defeated former world bronze medallist Hamoon Dearfshipour of Iran 4-2. Hamoon was part of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the second round, he defeated Canada's llyas Abdoun 4-2. In the final, Saadi defeated Allarie Caron Nellgan of Canada 4-1.

“Definitely I got a lot of boost with the gold medal,” Saadi told ‘The News’ from Canada. “My first fight was against the Iranian who was the bronze medallist of the 2018 World Championship. I thought if I beat the Iranian then I would be able to beat the others and get gold and that's what happened,” Saadi said. “In the first fight against the Iranian I developed an eye injury when his thumb hit my eye to leave it swelled. As far as my fitness is concerned it’s not bad and I am working on that,” he said.

He said that the Montreal Open was a Commonwealth level event, lighter than the Asian Championship but much stronger than a South Asian level event.