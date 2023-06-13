Five athletes picked for Asian Championships

LAHORE: Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Monday unveiled a list of five athletes who will feature in the Asian Athletics Championships to be held in Pattaya, Thailand, from July 12-16.

The athletes are Olympian javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem (WAPDA), Pakistan’s No2 javelin thrower Mohammad Yasir Sultan (WAPDA), sprinters Shajar Abbas (WAPDA), Abdul Moeed (PAF) and Esha Imran (WAPDA).

They will be accompanied by coaches Mohammad Sajjad and Salman Butt, a senior official of the AFP confirmed to 'The News'.

The AFP conducted open trials here at the Punjab Stadium on Sunday which were attended by more than 60 elite athletes from all over Pakistan. Arshad had been exempted from the trials.

“The athletes showed remarkable abilities. The athletes showcased their skills in various disciplines, including 100m (men), 100m (women) 400m (men), 400m (women), long jump (men) and javelin throw (men),” the AFP said.

“After a thorough evaluation of each performance, AFP selected five athletes to represent Pakistan in the Asian Athletics Championships,” the AFP said.

“To ensure discipline and high performance standard coaches of Shajar Abbas and Arshad Nadeem will go with the team. They will train and guide the team to ensure the best possible performance,” the AFP said. It said that the selected athletes have the potential to win medals in the championships.

Meanwhile, AFP Secretary General Mohammad Zafar told 'The News' that the federation has requested the PSB to hold a camp immediately for the selected athletes in Lahore.

“Although all the selected athletes are training in their own zones we have requested the Board to hold a camp immediately for them as we want all five athletes to undergo training under their coaches at the same venue,” Zafar said.