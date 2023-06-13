Pak athletes in Berlin for Special Olympics Games

LAHORE: Pakistan’s contingent on Monday reached Berlin to participate in the Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 to be played from June 17 to 25.
Officials of the World Games Organising Committee welcomed the Pakistani contingent and officials at the airport.
As many as 7000 athletes from 190 countries along with their unified partners are set to feature in the World Games. As many as 36 different sports competitions will be held in the mega event. Special Olympics Pakistani athletes will flex their muscles in eleven sports disciplines: athletics, badminton, basketball, bocci, cycling, futsal, hockey, powerlifting, swimming, tennis and table tennis.
Before leaving for Germany in the wee hours of Monday, special athlete Abdul Haq said that representing Pakistan is a matter of honour. “We are very enthusiastic ahead of the event and inshaAllah the nation will be given good news,” Abdul Haq said.
Athlete Simran said that he is carrying the spirit of victory for Pakistan. Mohammad Bangash said that Pakistani athletes are very talented and eager to learn.
Head of delegation of the national team and chairperson of Special Olympics Pakistan Ronak Lakhani said that their athletes have made extensive preparations for the World Games.
“The athletes will try their best to reach the victory stand by showing their hundred percent performance,” she has been quoted as saying. Ronak said that the best teams of the world are taking part in the Games. “We hope that the young players will do their best to get medals for the country,” Ronak said.
