Swindon Town Football Club scholarships for Pak footballers

LAHORE: The British High Commission in collaboration with Swindon Town Football Club brings a wonderful opportunity for both men and women football team players, current and former along with the coaches.

The initiative was launched at an event hosted by the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee at a local hotel in Lahore. The PFF NC chairman Haroon Malik, Head of Internal Communications British High Commission Shehryar Mirza, Head of Lahore Office, Clara Strandhoj and Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer Reema Salman graced the occasion.

Swindon Town Football Club UK's Chevening Scholarship will now feature Pakistani players, coaches and professionals enrolling in a fully-funded Master's degree Programme in the UK. The selected players will get the opportunity to study by getting perks including fully-funded tuition fee, access to some of the best quality education in the world, exclusive networking opportunities and the chance to explore the UK’s diverse culture.

"We are thankful to the British High Commission for this scholarship for our players which is no doubt a good step towards the betterment of football on an academic level,”Haroon said. “Education should be mandatory for all players. Not only our current stars but former players, professionals and coaches will also be able to utilise the platform,” he said.

Chevening Alumni Engagement Officer Reema emphasised the importance of studying along with sports. This will not only enhance the knowledge of players but also strengthen the ties between the two countries.