Tuesday June 13, 2023
Ahsan wins Gatorade final

By Our Correspondent
June 13, 2023

KARACHI: Ahsan Ahmed won the 3rd Gatorade Tennis Trophy that concluded at Union Club here on Monday. Ahsan from Continental Tennis Academy defeated Kashan Tariq from Modern Club 6-1, 6-7, 10-1 in the men’s singles final.