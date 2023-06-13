Meet the newest employee at Elon Musk’s SpaceX. He’s 14

LONDON: The latest recruit at SpaceX is a software engineer who passed its “technically challenging” and “fun” interview process.

What’s different about Kairan Quazi, however, is that he’s just 14 years old. “I will be joining the coolest company on the planet as a software engineer on the Starlink engineering team,” Quazi wrote in a LinkedIn post on Thursday. “One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

He is expected to become the youngest person to graduate from Santa Clara University, The Seattle Times reported. Quazi and his mother are planning to move from Pleasanton, California, so he can start working at SpaceX in Redmond, Washington, per the report.

Quazi’s extraordinary journey started at age 2 when he was reported to be able to speak in complete sentences. By kindergarten, he was telling other kids and teachers about news stories he’d heard on the radio, according to the Los Angeles Times.

After finding that his schoolwork wasn’t challenging enough in the third grade, his parents helped him enroll at a community college in California at age 9, per the report. “I felt like I was learning at the level that I was meant to learn,” Quazi told the LA Times.

That same year he was placed in the 99.9th percentile in an IQ test, his family told BrainGain magazine. Quazi landed an internship as an artificial-intelligence research fellow at Intel Labs a few months later. By age 11, he transferred to Santa Clara University to study computer science and engineering.

Last year, he spent four months as a machine-learning intern at the cyber-intelligence firm Blackbird.AI, according to his LinkedIn profile. He helped design an “anomaly detection statistical learning pipeline” to flag social-media content that had been manipulated, according to his profile.

“I think there’s a conventional mindset that I’m missing out on childhood, but I don’t think that’s true,” Quazi told ABC7 News. “I think, again, that mindset would have me graduating middle school now.”

It appears he’s already achieved one ambition by landing the Starlink job. “It is my dream to have a career tackling challenging issues and effecting radical innovation in service of the common good,” he wrote in his LinkedIn biography.