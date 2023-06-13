Ukraine refugee in Belgium wins 500,000 euros on lottery

BRUSSELS: A young man who fled war-torn Ukraine for Belgium has won the lottery, winning 500,000 euros by playing a scratch card, said Belgium´s National Lottery on Monday.
With the conflict in Ukraine raging, the man´s “feelings were very mixed,” said Joke Vermoere, spokeswoman for the National Lottery.
“His mind was clearly in Ukraine and right now it´s difficult to be happy with all that is happening in his country,” said Vermoere in a statement.
The man bought a five euro ($5.40) scratch card at a petrol station on May 16. The National Lottery, which does not reveal the full details of its winners, said the man was between 18 and 24 years old. He had been living in Brussels for one year.
As with others whose winnings amount to more than 100,000 euros, the man was invited to the headquarters of the National Lottery in Brussels so that his winnings can be transferred to him.
