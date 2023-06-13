Almost 7pc of people in UK changed sexual identity in six years, study suggests

UNITED KINGDOM: One in 15 people – almost 7 per cent of the UK population – changed their sexual identity over a six-year period, a new study suggests.

Women aged over 65 are one of the most “sexually fluid” groups, the research found, challenging the assumption that moving between heterosexual and non-heterosexual identities is more common among younger people.

Women, individuals who are not white, and less educated people were most likely to report a change in their sexual identity.

“We carried out this research because although we knew that sexual identity is fluid, we don’t know just how fluid it is,” said the study’s lead author, Prof Yang Hu of Lancaster University. “We also wanted to know how this fluidity varies across different demographic groups.”

Almost 23,000 individuals were observed twice over six years by researchers from Lancaster University, using data from the United Kingdom household longitudinal study.

Researchers found that a significant minority (6.6 per cent) of the cohort had changed their reported sexual identity over that period. The research is published this week in Demography, the journal of the Population Association of America.

Nicole Denier, of the University of Alberta in Canada and co-author of the report was particularly intrigued by the finding that sexual identity does not stabiliseover the life course.

“That assumption has given rise to much research focusing on adolescence as a critical stage of sexual identity development,” she said. “But our findings suggest that changes in sexual identity represent an equally worthy research topic among the elderly and indeed across the full life span.”

The research does not explore the reasons behind the changes in sexual identity but Hu hypothesised that people in middle life may be less likely to change their sexual identity because of pressure from the work environment and other social institutions.

“Existing theories suggest that rigid norms around ‘masculinity’ may mean that men may be less flexible and fluid in their sexual identity expressions,” she said. “Ethnic and racial minorities, and the less socioeconomically advantaged may be more susceptible to multiple forms of social pressure and minority stress, which may sway their identification and identity reports.”

The research was welcomed by the LGBT Foundation. “We hope that this research can challenge several societal assumptions – (and raises awareness) that people can come out more than once, that this is common, and that this should be respected as part of someone’s journey,” said Ibtisam Ahmed, head of policy and research.