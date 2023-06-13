Every major US news organisation is now officially helmed by a woman

UNITES STATES: CNN announced on Monday that its chairman and CEO Chris Licht is leaving the media conglomerate after a tumultuous year on the job.

While searching for a replacement, CNN will be led by a trio of CNN veterans: Amy Entelis, its executive vice president of talent and content development; Virginia Moseley, its executive vice president of editorial; and Eric Sherling, executive vice president of US programming.

With a two-thirds female leadership triad, CNN joins every other major US news organisation as being woman-led. The presidents of all major networks are women; Kimberly Godwin helms ABC News, Rashida Jones heads MSNBC, Rebecca Blumenstein leads NBC News, Wendy McMahon leads CBS News, and Suzanne Scott leads Fox News.

The tides have long been turning in the media. The New York Times’ CEO is a woman (Meredith Kopit Levien), and women are currently editors-in-chief at the Washington Post (Sally Buzbee), the Wall Street Journal (Emma Tucker), Reuters (Alessandra Galloni), McClatchy (Robyn Tomlin), and, yes, Fortune (Alyson Shontell).

But work still remains. Just 22 per cent of the top editors at major news outlets worldwide are women, a recent University of Oxford study found, despite the fact that 40 per cent of journalists in the 12 major news markets are women. The US is much better than the average; 44 per cent of top editors here are women. Plus, for the first time ever, over 10 per cent of the Fortune 500 are run by female CEOs.

Many promotions of women to the C-suite—namely CNN’s, where ratings have cratered recently—may be prime examples of a glass cliff, the phenomenon where “a female executive is only given the top job in an impossible situation—whether that’s a time of crisis or when failure is all but certain.”

Often, executives consider women as the right choice to clean up a corporate mess, but a poor fit during strong periods, Emma Hinchliffe wrote in Fortune’s Broadsheet in April after Bed Bath & Beyond replaced its outgoing CEO, Mark Tritton, with board member Sue Gove. In the three years Tritton helmed the retail giant, its stock price plummeted almost 50 per cent.