Scottish leader says will not suspend Sturgeon from party

LONDON: Scotland´s leader Humza Yousaf said on Monday he will not suspend the party membership of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon, following her arrest as part of a police probe into the ruling party´s finances.

Sturgeon, who was on Sunday arrested in connection with the investigation and then released without charge after several hours of questioning, insisted she had done nothing wrong.

The brewing scandal has plunged the country´s dominant Scottish National Party (SNP) into deep crisis and damaged its dream for an independent Scotland.

Yousaf told BBC Scotland that Sturgeon´s arrest was “personally painful” given their “long-standing friendship”.

“I´ll not suspend Nicola´s membership. I´ll treat her in the same way I´ve treated, for example, Colin Beattie,” he said referring to former SNP party treasurer who was arrested in April and also released without charge.