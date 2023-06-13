Erdogan demands recognition of northern Cyprus

NICOSIA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan redoubled his call on Monday for the international recognition of northern Cyprus, making the Mediterranean statelet his first port of call since his re-election.

Erdogan met the north´s leader Ersin Tatar, whose rule is recognised only by Turkiye, two weeks after extending his two-decade rule until 2028.

“If there is to be a return to the negotiating table, the way to do this is through recognition” of the north, Erdogan declared.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when the Turkish army invaded the northern third of the island in response to a coup that had sought to unite the entire island with Greece.

United Nations peacekeepers patrol a buffer zone separating the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) from the internationally recognised south.

Turkey´s calls for a “two-state solution” to the Cyprus issue have been rejected by Greek Cypriots who comprise a majority in the south. The Republic of Cyprus along with the international community favours a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation in line with a UN framework.

Although Erdogan comfortably won last month´s runoff, he lost to his secular rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 15 points in the northern Cyprus portion of the vote.

Nearly 144,000 voters were registered in northern Cyprus, including Turkish settlers and troops and Turkish Cypriots who hold Turkish citizenship.