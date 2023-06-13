UK woman jailed for late lockdown abortion

LONDON: A woman who lied about her pregnancy to secure abortion-causing drugs during a UK pandemic lockdown was on Monday jailed for 14 months.

A pregnancy advisory service sent the woman the drugs in the post in May 2020 believing her to be around seven weeks´ pregnant -- well within the legal limit.

But a court was told that she had lied and was in fact between 32 and 34 weeks pregnant. The legal limit for abortions in England, Scotland and Wales is set at 23 weeks and six days.

Prosecutors said the woman, who had three sons, made a number of internet searches between February and May 2020, including “how to lose a baby at six months” and “how to have an abortion without going to the doctor”.

After receiving the drugs from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS) she gave birth, although the child was pronounced dead following a call to emergency services to say that a woman was in labour.

“She lied to BPAS about how pregnant she was so they sent the tablets to her. She said she had not seen a doctor about her pregnancy because she was embarrassed,” prosecutor Robert Price told Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court in central England.

“While the baby was not full term, she was approaching that stage of development. Multiple and prolonged internet searches showed a level of planning,” he added.

The judge, who described the case as “tragic”, passed a 28-month sentence of which 14 months would be served in custody.