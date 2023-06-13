India makes history with first women-only Haj flight

NEW DELHI: Tata Group’s international budget arm Air India Express (AIXL) on Thursday operated India’s first all-women Haj flight, the airline said in a statement.
This special flight, carrying 145 women pilgrims, was entirely managed by an all-women crew in all critical flight operations roles, supporting the Haj Committee of India’s groundbreaking initiative to have only women passengers on board, it said.The first all-women Haj flight, IX 3025, departed from Kozhikode to Jeddah at 6.45pm IST on Thursday, arriving in Jeddah at 10.45pm local time, according to the airline. Pilot Kanika Mehra and First Officer Garima Passi were accompanied by cabin crew members Bijitha M B, Sreelakshmi, Sushma Sharma, and Subhangi Biswas, Air India Express said.
Besides, the ground operations as well as aircraft maintenance jobs for the flight were also performed by the women personnel, the airline said.
LONDON: The latest recruit at SpaceX is a software engineer who passed its “technically challenging” and “fun”...
BRUSSELS: A young man who fled war-torn Ukraine for Belgium has won the lottery, winning 500,000 euros by playing a...
UNITED KINGDOM: One in 15 people – almost 7 per cent of the UK population – changed their sexual identity over a...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope on Monday that a successful offensive by Ukraine would...
BANGKOK: The frontrunner to become Thailand´s next prime minister is facing an election probe that could see him...
UNITES STATES: CNN announced on Monday that its chairman and CEO Chris Licht is leaving the media conglomerate after a...