Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi dies at 86

ROME: Silvio Berlusconi, the former prime minister who reshaped Italy´s political and cultural landscape while fending off multiple legal and sex scandals, died on Monday aged 86.

The billionaire media mogul had been suffering from a rare type of blood cancer. Mourners laid flowers and notes outside Villa San Martino, Berlusconi´s home near Milan, with one reading simply “we will miss you”.

The government has declared a national day of mourning for Wednesday, when Berlusconi will have a state funeral in Milan´s gothic Duomo Cathedral. It will be led by Milan Archbishop Mario Delpini and will start at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).

Berlusconi had suffered ill health for years, from heart surgery in 2016 to a 2020 hospitalisation for Covid-19. Despite being re-elected to the Senate last year, he was rarely seen in public.

But he remained the official head of his right-wing Forza Italia party, a junior -- and occasionally troublesome -- partner in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni´s coalition government.

“Berlusconi was above all a fighter,” Meloni said in a video message posted on Twitter. “He was a man who was not afraid to defend his convictions, and it was precisely that courage and determination which made him one of the most influential men in Italy´s history,” she said.