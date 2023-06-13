10 dead in Australia wedding bus crash

SYDNEY: A wedding party bus crash killed 10 people in Australia´s Hunter wine region north of Sydney, police said on Monday, announcing the arrest of the 58-year-old driver.
The light-coloured coach lay on its side, television images showed, after overturning late Sunday night as it ferried guests from a wedding at a local winery.
A dozen emergency workers wearing high visibility yellow vests were at the scene, their vehicles´ coloured lights flashing in the foggy night.
The toll may yet rise, with 25 passengers rushed to hospital -- two of them airlifted from the crash by helicopter, said Acting Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman.
The bus had yet to be righted with the deceased still inside, she said, leaving the possibility that others could be trapped underneath.
