S Africa destroys 20m smuggled cigarettes

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa, which is battling a scourge of cigarettes trafficking, on Monday began incinerating 20 million illicit cigarettes smuggled into the country through its border with neighbouring Zimbabwe.

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) said that the contraband of 20 million cigarettes, valued at more than $2.3 million, and smuggled into the country between February and May this year, will be destroyed.

“The destruction of the illicit and smuggled cigarettes (at Beitbridge border post) is likely to last a few days,” is said in statement.

The cigarettes were seized over several operations, it said. “Illicit trade robs the government of much-needed revenue and destroy industries, exacerbating unemployment, poverty and inequality,” the revenue authority said.