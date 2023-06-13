Karandaaz partners with Vizpro

LAHORE: Karandaaz has partnered with Vizpro to facilitate digitisation of retailer-to-distributor payments, a statement said on Monday.

The collaboration aims to help tackle challenges faced by distributors and retailers across the country, hindering easy access to e-money for digital payments. The partnership falls under Karandaaz's Pilot to Scale programme, a platform dedicated to fostering innovation and scaling up transformative projects in the financial sector.

The primary focus of the collaboration is to facilitate the digitisation of retailer-to-distributor payments, introduce Raast IDs for merchants, and refine the existing business model while exploring a merchant lending framework.

The partnership would work to help enhance the efficiency, convenience, and security of digital payments, particularly within the Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) sector.