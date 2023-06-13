Ufone 4G offers data roaming

KARACHI: Ufone 4G has launched a data roaming offer for its prepaid customers going to perform Hajj in Saudi Arabia, a statement said on Monday.

The bundle, with allocation of 7GBs data for Rs4,000, would provide its users unlimited access to WhatsApp calls for unrestricted communication with friends and family back home, it said. The offer once subscribed will be valid for 40 days. Ufone said the offer aimed to bring additional ease and enablement to its users by helping them fulfill their necessary communication needs in a convenient manner.

“The Hajj Data Roaming offer is reflective of Ufone 4G’s steadfast commitment to providing the best value for money to its users. The price of this bundle is lowest in industry while the data bucket is enormous to cater the data requirements of customers during the extended validity period of 40 days,” Ufone said in its statement.